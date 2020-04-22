Coronavirus lockdown: Help is just a call away

Ever since the lockdown was announced, Stella Joyce Machado, the proprietor of Stella studio in Frazer town, has just been a call away for those who need her help.

Over the past week, through her extensive network of friends, Stella has distributed masks, helped people procure medicines and other essential items, and has even provided counselling to those in need.

There are two instances, however, where Stella's assistance made a huge difference in the lives of those around her.

One of her friends, who lives in the UK, recently lost her mother. As she could not travel to India due to the ban on international flights, she sought Stella’s help. Stella immediately called up her friend, a doctor in St John’s Hospital, to help the grieving family. Though all the hospitals were closed for non-essential services, the doctors at St Johns Hospital got the body embalmed and are keeping it in the hospital’s mortuary, until the daughter returns for the funeral.

In another instance, Stella learnt from a friend that over 150 tonnes of Dilkush grapes were lying in the godowns. Along with her friends, Stella made arrangements to sell the grapes. Messages were circulated on WhatsApp, requesting residents of Frazer Town, Cooke Town and nearby localities to buy the fruit in order to help the farmers from Chikkaballapur.

It is said that small acts of kindness can make a big difference in someone’s life and Stella's efforts over the past weeks are the best example of that.