Coronavirus Lockown: A student’s initiative to make masks accessible to all

Facemasks have become one of the most essential accessories these days. Considering the rise in demand and shortage of supply, the prices of the vital masks were bound to rise, and it did.

As many people do not have access to ready made masks, Zaayra Singh, a Class 12 student of Vasant Valley School, New Delhi, came up with the concept of ‘Masks for Many’. Through this initiative she has so far supplied over 600 hand-made masks to two NGOs, Smile Foundation and Astha. These masks are being distributed among the slum dwellers in New Delhi.

“With the help of my mother, who is in the garment industry, I have collected leftover fabrics from her previous collection and scrap cloth such as old bedsheets from my neighbours. Then along with one of my mother’s tailors, Abdul Rahman, we designed and produced nonsurgical masks to be distributed amongst those who cannot afford masks readily,” Zaayra says.

These four-layered masks, each having 2 layers of thick cotton on to which 2 layers of fusion paper are ironed on, are produced using a K-95 template. Not only do these masks cover a large portion of the face and offer more protection but are brightly coloured with lovely patterns. They can be hand washed and are re-usable.

Zaayra has recorded each of these steps and put together a tutorial to enable other people to do the same.

“Most women in India know basic stitching, so I have also created a simple step by step video in Hindi explaining how they can make their own masks by hand. This not only puts their skill to use but also empowers them to know that they can help themselves. I have also shared the video with the NGOs I have collaborated with,” she says.

Zaayra is currently in the process of producing the next batch of 200 masks. And she plans on continuing to produce and distribute these masks once the lockdown is lifted as that’s when people will start leaving their homes.