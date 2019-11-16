This Bhosle is Belagavi’s Bapu

Ask anyone in Kadoli village, Belagavi about Kutre Sadashiv Bhosle and the person, in all fondness, will tell you about their ‘dear dada’.

Kutre Sadashiv Bhosle was born to Bapu Saheb and Savitri Bhosle in 1920. Even as a student, he was inclined towards India’s freedom movement. After his intermediate in 1942, he went to Pune to attend an interview for the post of forest officer. At the same time, Mahatma Gandhi had launched the Quit India movement, and Bhosle skipped his interview and joined the fray.

He was sent to Yerawada Central Jail for two years, where he was most influenced by Gandhiji’s thoughts. He was firm on dedicating his life to build a nation according to Bapu’s dreams. His family, too, could not deter him and ended up supporting him.

The man, although from a wealthy family, married Vatsala in a temple. He tied her a mangalsutra made of khadi threads to solemnise their wedding. He spread the message of simple marriage.

In politics

In the elections held for the first time in 1946, he was elected an MLA from South Belagavi. This gave him an opportunity to serve its people and earn their love. He was elected an MLA for the second time from Bagewadi. However, lamenting that the administration was going against the principles of Gandhiji, he resigned midterm in the presence of Vinoba Bhave in 1955.

Joining the Gram Swaraj and Bhoodan movements of Acharya Vinoba Bhave, Bhosle travelled across Karnataka. He stayed at Kosuru in Mundgod in Uttara Kannada district for six years, where he trained people and brought them to the mainstream. From there, he returned to his place. He convinced his father and donated 24 acres of the total 25 acres land of his share to 50 economically weaker people, motivating others to adopt the Bhoodan movement.

He set up Gandhi Ghar on an acre of land at Devagiri. He moved there to spread Gandhiji’s principles. To encourage women empowerment, he opened Kasturba Kendra. In 1960, he undertook an indefinite hunger strike opposing the setting up of a liquor shop in their village. The government ultimately cancelled the licence.

Current engagement

To this day, Bhosle, now 99, has not spent a rupee from his Freedom Fighter Pension on himself. He has used it all to establish Vatsalyadhama at Mudhol, Bagalakote to propagate Gandhian principles. Gandhi Ghar belongs to the Gandhi Memorial, and several public meetings are held here. The village witnessed an unopposed election of candidates to gram panchayat or farmer co-operative societies till 1982 as it wanted to maintain peace and law and avoid spending government’s money.

He and his wife engage in social work still and read books of national interest. Last year, they moved back to their house after being pressurised by their son, Vinod Bhosle.

But Sr Bhosle has just one lament, “People are moving away from Gandhian values.”

Kutre Sadashiv Bhosle can be contacted on 9448863904.