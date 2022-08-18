1st ODI: K L Rahul opts to bowl first against Zimbabwe

1st ODI: K L Rahul opts to bowl first against Zimbabwe

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 18 2022, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 12:24 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Indian Captain K L Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl against Zimbabwe in Harare in the first ODI. 

More to follow...

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

K L Rahul
Sports News

What's Brewing

NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip

NASA's giant SLS rocket on launchpad for Moon trip

Swiss artist sculpts amazing castle on dried river bank

Swiss artist sculpts amazing castle on dried river bank

DH Toon | Bilkis Bano's rapists walk free

DH Toon | Bilkis Bano's rapists walk free

Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use

Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use

Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains

Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains

UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales

UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales

 