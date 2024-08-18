Abhay Mohan wins maiden Formula 1600 National Championship

Chennai: Bengaluru's Abhay Mohan clinched his maiden national title by winning the prestigious Formula 1600 National championship with 10 consecutive wins after the end of the fourth and final round of the MRF-MMSC Indian National Car Racing Championship on Sunday.

The 2022 junior national karting champion, who graduated to single seater racing this year, took to the powerful Formula cars like a duck to water, with a phenomenal all-win record till the penultimate race of the last round.

The 16-year-old had an impressive unbeaten run of 10 consecutive races and conceded points only after clinching the championship that featured 12 races.