sports

Anand, Siddhant finish 6th, 7th in men's speed skating 10000m final

Last Updated 30 September 2023, 04:30 IST

India's Anandkumar Velkumar and Siddhant Kamble signed off at the sixth and seventh place respectively in men’s speed skating 10000m final at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

Anand clocked 15:40.978, while Siddhant came up with a timing of 15:57.944.

South Korea's Byeonhee Jeong claimed gold with a time of 15:39.867, while China's Zhang Zhenhai and Korea's Choi Inho won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

In women’s speed skating 10000m, Aarathy Kasturi Raj and Heeral Sadhu finished 5th and 7th respectively.

Chinese Taipei duo of Pei-Yu Shih and Ho-Chen Yang won the gold and silver, while South Korea's Yu Garam claimed the bronze.

(Published 30 September 2023, 04:30 IST)
