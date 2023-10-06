Asian Games Live: Satwik-Chirag up next after Prannoy signs off with bronze in Asian Games
India has continued to impress at the Asian Games as the nation has pulled off its best-ever medal haul yet at the competition. India's medal tally currently stands at 88. Track the latest updates on how Team India is doing at this year's Asian Games, only with DH!
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia moves to men's 65kg semifinals with a 4-0 win over Bahrain's Alibeg Alibegov.
04:2106 Oct 2023
Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat erased a 1-8 deficit to oust Iran's Ebrahim Khari and seal a place in the men's 57kg semifinals at Asian Games.
04:0206 Oct 2023
India's Men's Cricket team emerges victorious against Bangladesh in the the semifinals, enters the final at the Asian Games 2022.
Our Men's Cricket Team has emerged victorious against Bangladesh in the the Semifinals, enters the FINAL at the #AsianGames2022! 🙌💥#TeamIndia's chase for glory continues, and we are rooting for the GOLD🤩🌟