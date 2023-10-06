Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

LIVE
Asian Games Live: Satwik-Chirag up next after Prannoy signs off with bronze in Asian Games

India has continued to impress at the Asian Games as the nation has pulled off its best-ever medal haul yet at the competition. India's medal tally currently stands at 88. Track the latest updates on how Team India is doing at this year's Asian Games, only with DH!
Last Updated 06 October 2023, 08:41 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
04:0206 Oct 2023

India's Men's Cricket team emerges victorious against Bangladesh in the the semifinals, enters the final at the Asian Games 2022.

03:4106 Oct 2023

Indian wrestler Kiran reaches women's 76kg semifinals with 3-0 win over Japan's Nodoka Yamamoto at Asian Games 2023.

03:3906 Oct 2023

Returning to mat after one year, wrestler Bajrang Punia makes a winning start at Asian Games, beats Ronil Tubog of Philippines by technical superiority.

08:4106 Oct 2023

Indian men's kabbadi team thrashes Pakistan to enter finals

08:4006 Oct 2023

Indian archers beat Bangladesh to enter men's recurve team event final at Asian Games 2023.

08:2606 Oct 2023

Satwik-Chirag up next after Prannoy signs off with bronze in Asian Games.

06:5706 Oct 2023

India's H S Prannoy signs off with bronze medal after losing to China's Li Shifeng in men's singles badminton at Asian Games.

05:3606 Oct 2023

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia loses in the semifinals of men's 65kg at Asian Games.

05:0706 Oct 2023

Archers Ankita Bhakat, and Khelo India athletes Simranjeet and Bhajan Kaur clinch Bronze medal, defeating Vietnam at Asian Games 2022.

05:0006 Oct 2023

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia moves to men's 65kg semifinals with a 4-0 win over Bahrain's Alibeg Alibegov.

04:2106 Oct 2023

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat erased a 1-8 deficit to oust Iran's Ebrahim Khari and seal a place in the men's 57kg semifinals at Asian Games.

04:0206 Oct 2023

India's Men's Cricket team emerges victorious against Bangladesh in the the semifinals, enters the final at the Asian Games 2022.

03:4106 Oct 2023

Indian wrestler Kiran reaches women's 76kg semifinals with 3-0 win over Japan's Nodoka Yamamoto at Asian Games 2023.

(Published 06 October 2023, 02:56 IST)
Sports NewsAsian Games

Follow us on

Follow