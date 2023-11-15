Australia's Warner wants to play on in white-ball internationals

"Everyone wants to set themselves a realistic goal ... I'm still feeling fit," he told Australian media in Kolkata.

"My goal is still to set my sights on playing the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean (next June) first. And I think from there, I'll probably decide what I'm going to do with white-ball cricket.

"Obviously, you've got contracting systems and all that stuff are inside that. So, there's a lot of things you've got to factor in as well. They're probably going to be conversations I'll have after this summer."

Warner, Australia's leading run-scorer at the World Cup with 499 runs from nine innings, said he would not accept a central Cricket Australia contract next year, preferring to play on as a freelancer.