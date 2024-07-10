Olympics 2024 | Prakash Padukone set to travel to Paris as badminton squad mentor

"Pullela Gopichand, RMV Gurusaidutt, Agus Santosa, Vimal Kumar, and Mathias Boe will be the coaches travelling to Paris, while Prakash Padukone will go as a mentor. Zeinia Samar and Kiran Challagundla will be the two physiotherapists in the team."

While Gopichand is India's national chief coach, Gurusaidutt has been training HS Prannoy and Boe is the coach of men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and women's doubles combination of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto.