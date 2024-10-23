Home
2024-10-23

Very bad decision to exclude badminton from Commonwealth Games: Chirag Shetty

Shetty said the popularity of the sport in CWG could be gauged from the fact that virtually all badminton competitions are played in front of a packed house.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 08:40 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 08:40 IST
Sports NewsBadmintonCommonwealth GamesChirag Shetty

