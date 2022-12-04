Bangladesh opt to bowl against India in 1st ODI

Bangladesh opt to bowl against India in 1st ODI

The three-match ODI series begins in Dhaka on Sunday, with India also playing two Tests during their month-long visit

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 04 2022, 11:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2022, 11:14 ist
Credit: BCCI

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the first ODI on Sunday.

Kuldeep Sen is set to make his debut in the match.

The three-match ODI series begins in Dhaka on Sunday, with India also playing two Tests during their month-long visit.

All-format captain Rohit, 35, is returning after being rested for last month's 50-over series in New Zealand, which they lost 1-0.

"It's going to be an exciting series," Rohit told reporters on Saturday.

 Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Litton Kumer Das (C), Anamul Hague Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir All Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shoriful Islam.

