BCCI announces cash rewards for Olympic medallists

BCCI announces cash rewards for Olympic medallists, Neeraj Chopra to get Rs 1 crore

The men's hockey team which won its first Olympic medal in 41 years will get Rs 1.25 crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 07 2021, 21:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 21:12 ist
The BCCI on Saturday announced cash rewards for India's medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics with Rs one crore reserved for Neeraj Chopra, who became country's first track and field athlete to win a gold medal.

Javelin thrower Chopra secured India's second individual gold in Olympic history with a sensational performance.

In a tweet, BCCI secretary Jay Shah also announced that Rs 50 lakh each will be given to silver medallists -- Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Dahiya.

Mirabai Chanu won India's first weightlifting medal at the Games and Ravi Dahiya became only the second wrestler from the country to win a silver after Sushil Kumar (2012).

The bronze medallists -- wrestler Bajrang Punia, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and shuttler P V Sindhu -- will get Rs 25 lakh each.

The men's hockey team which won its first Olympic medal in 41 years will get Rs 1.25 crore.

