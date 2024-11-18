Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Bela Karolyi, former coach of Olympian Nadia Comaneci and US team, dies aged 82

Karolyi coached 14-year-old Romanian Comaneci to three gold medals at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and her score of 10.0 in the asymmetric bars was the first time the mark had been awarded at the Games.
Reuters
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 23:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2024, 23:30 IST
Sports NewsObituaryGymnastics

Follow us on :

Follow Us