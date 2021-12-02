Bhutia, Anju Bobby added to Mission Olympic Cell

Bhaichung Bhutia, Anju Bobby George added to SAI's Mission Olympic Cell

The other new members added to the committee are former national team hockey captains Sardar Singh and Viren Rasquinha

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 02 2021, 18:20 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 18:20 ist
Former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia (L) and ex-India long jumper Anju Bobby George. Credit: PTI File Photos

Football icon Bhaichung Bhutia and long jumper Anju Bobby George were among the former athletes who were on Thursday included in the Mission Olympic Cell as India eye a stellar show at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) is a body set up by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to select athletes for financial assistance under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

The MOC also focuses on selection, exclusion and retention of athletes, coaches, training institutes that can receive TOPS assistance.

The other new members added to the committee are former national team hockey captains Sardar Singh and Viren Rasquinha, shooting great Anjali Bhagwat, shuttler Trupti Murgundi and paddler Monali.

"I am pleased to appoint ex-athletes @bhaichung15 (Football), @anjubobbygeorg1

(Athletics), @IamSardara_08 (Hockey), @AnjaliB_Oly (Shooting), @virenrasquinha (Hockey), @Monalis60971861 (Table Tennis) & @TMurgunde (Badminton) as the new MOC members," Sports Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted.

"We're making India's prep stronger for #ParisOlympics2024! Happy to announce & welcome 7 more top international athletes to the Mission Olympic Cell. Their experience will add richly towards creating an athlete-centric ecosystem at the highest level," Thakur wrote in another tweet.

The Indian contingent returned with a record seven medals, including a historic athletics gold, from the Tokyo Olympics, which was followed by the para athletes stellar show at the ensuing Paralympics in the Japanese capital.

