RIP Chetan Chauhan: Tendulkar recollects how Chetan Chauhan always said encouraging things to him

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan died on Sunday due to Covid-19 related complications after being put on life support for nearly 36 hours, his brother Pushpendra Chauhan said. Condolences pour in as people remember one of the finest servants of Indian cricket. Stay tuned for all the updates.
Sad to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan sir: Ashwin
Shocked to hear about the passing of Shri. Chetan Chauhan ji. May his soul rest in peace and my thoughts and prayers are with his family: Virat Kohli
Saddened by the demise of Indian test player Chetan Chauhan ji. Extending my condolences to his family: Chetan Chauhan
He served the country all throughout his life: Amit Shah
Saddened to hear the passing of Chetan Chauhan. Fondly remember our conversations on the 2007/8 tour of Australia. Heartfelt condolences to his family: Anil Kumble
He always had encouraging things to say to me, Sachin Tendulkar
I'm shocked & saddened by the demise of Chetan Chauhan: Rijiju
I'm shocked & saddened by the demise of Chetan Chauhan, former Indian cricket opener & Minister in UP. I had memorable moments with him on many occasions. My deep condolences to his family and supporters. May his soul rest in peace: Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.
This is an irreparable loss for people of Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath
My colleague and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan ji has passed away. This is an irreparable loss for people of Uttar Pradesh and the world of cricket. His last rites will be performed tomorrow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan ji: Gautam Gambhir
Saddened to hear about the demise of Chetan Chauhan ji. His contribution to the game as well as to administration will always be remembered! May God give strength to his family and loved ones: Gautam Gambhir
He was a very good person besides being a cricketer and politician: Anurag Thakur
My deep condolences to Chetan Chauhan's family: Virender Sehwag
Shri Chetan Chauhan Ji distinguished himself as a wonderful cricketer and later as a diligent political leader: PM Modi
Former India opener Chetan Chauhan succumbs to Covid-19
Former India opener Chetan Chauhan died on Sunday due to Covid-19 related complications after being put on life support for nearly 36 hours, his brother Pushpendra Chauhan said.
Chauhan, who played 40 Tests for India, was 73 and is survived by his wife and son Vinayak, who is scheduled to arrive from Melbourne later in the day.
Read more