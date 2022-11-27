2nd ODI: New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl vs India

India have left out Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur to include Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar in the playing XI

  Nov 27 2022
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second One-day International at Seddon Park here on Sunday.

New Zealand have replaced Adam Milne with Michael Bracewell.

The hosts are leading the series 1-0 after winning the Auckland game by seven wickets.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.

