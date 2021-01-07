3rd Test: Rain forces early lunch with Australia on 21/1 against India

3rd Test: Rain forces early lunch with Aus on 21/1

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 07 2021, 07:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 07:03 ist
Australia’s David Warner (R) hits a shot and is dismissed by India’s Mohammed Siraj (L) during on day one of the third cricket test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) between Australia and India on January 7, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

Rain at the Sydney Cricket Ground forced an early lunch on Day 1 of the Sydney Test. Just 7.1 overs were possible in the first session in which Australia scored 21 runs and lost the wicket of David Warner.

The match was forced to pause after pacer Mohammed Siraj sent back the returning David Warner (5) to give India their first breakthrough before the heavens opened up.

Debutant Will Pucovski and Marnus Labuschagne were batting on 14 and 2, respectively.

The players ran off the field as a shower arrived from nowhere, forcing the groundsmen to cover the pitch as well as the square as shower got a bit heavier.

Australia won the toss against India and opted to bat in the third and penultimate match of the four-match series.

Rohit Sharma returned to the Indian playing XI in place of Mayank Agarwal, while pacer Navdeep Saini was handed a Test debut, replacing an injured Umesh Yadav.

For Australia, opener Warner came back into the team with Pucovski making his debut at the expense of Travis Head.

The series is tied 1-1. 

(With inputs from agencies)

