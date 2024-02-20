'A good sign', says Brendon McCullum as Ben Stokes contemplates bowling against India in Ranchi Test

"But Ben is clever; he's really clever as well. He won't bowl unless he thinks he's legitimately able to bowl. The problem would be if he starts getting into a spell and then he can't get out of the spell. So we'll see what unfolds.

"If he does get that bit between his teeth, then let's see where the danger lies there and try and pull him away from it. But it's a good sign," McCullum added.

Ahead of the Rajkot Test, Stokes had said he "pinky promised" his physiotherapist he won't be bowling in the ongoing series.

But when asked if he will be reprising his all-rounder's role after the 434-run defeat in the third Test on Sunday, Stokes said, "I'm not saying yes, I'm not saying no".