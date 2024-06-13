T20 World cup: A washout of US-Ireland match will knock Pak out

New York: The International Cricket Council (ICC) thought it prudent to set up a modular stadium and assign drop-in pitches in haste, in the middle of a public park for the first leg of the T20 World Cup. They also organised practice sessions for the teams at another public park, this one more regressive than the last.
That plan didn’t work out too well for them, and we’d rather not get into the irksome logistical details. In short, it was embarrassing.
The ICC also thought it wise to host the second stage of the World Cup during hurricane season in Lauderhill, Florida. That plan is coming undone as you read this.
The first game at the Central Broward Regional Park stadium between Nepal and Sri Lanka was washed out due to incessant rain on Tuesday.
Forecasters predict some areas in South Florida may experience 10 inches of rain in total by the end of the week.
As it stands, even India’s June 15 tie against Canada is in danger of being abandoned due to the weather. More pertinently, it’s not clear as to how the Indian team will travel to Lauderhill in these conditions.
It’s likely that the United States of America’s June 14 game against Ireland - which will be key in deciding Group A’s top two sides besides India who have already qualified for the Super Eight following their Wednesday morning win over the US -- may not happen because the storm is gathering steam.
In this case, the US will gain one point from the abandonment and qualify with five points, ahead of third-placed Pakistan (2 points) and fourth-placed Canada (2 points). But if the US-Ireland game goes according to schedule and the hosts lose, then Pakistan and Canada will have a chance to join India in the Super Eight stage.
Pakistan next play Ireland on June 16 and Canada are up against India on June 15. If these games are washed out, Pakistan and Canada can only get to three points, meaning their campaign will end. However, if the rain lets up and they do play, and win, then they will equal the US - provided the US lose - on points, bringing net run rate into the equation.
As of now, the US are on 0.127, Pakistan on 0.191, and Canada on -0.493.
Published 13 June 2024, 16:35 IST