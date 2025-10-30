<p>Washington: Student loan borrowers who work at nonprofits that don’t cooperate with President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>’s immigration agenda won’t be eligible for forgiveness under a rule the Education Department announced on Thursday. </p><p>The Trump administration is changing the criteria for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, a student debt cancellation program for Americans who spend part of their career working for a nonprofit, among other qualified roles.</p>.Minutes after meeting Xi Jinping, Donald Trump slashes 10% in fentanyl tariffs on China .<p>The change is the latest instance of the Trump administration adding immigration-related conditions to long-standing federal programs. Trump in March called on the Education Department to exclude borrowers who work for organizations that “engage in activities that have a substantial illegal purpose.”</p><p>Nearly 43 million Americans have federal student loan debt, according to the non-partisan Congressional Research Service. </p>