AB de Villiers hints at South Africa return

AB de Villiers, fresh after playing another match-winning knock for the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, reiterated that he’s keen to return to the South African national side as he seeks to win that elusive world title.

“I haven’t had a discussion with (South Africa coach Mark) Boucher yet. We are lined up to have a chat sometime during the IPL. But yes, we have been talking about it. Already last year he asked if I would be interested and I said absolutely,” said de Villiers during the post-match press conference following RCB’s big win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai.

“He (Boucher) said coming into this IPL we will have a look at with regards to my form, my fitness also the situation with his team. He’s got to have a look at the guys, they have been performing well and if there’s no space for me then so be it. If I’m slotted in there, it will be fantastic if all these things fall into place. I’m waiting to hear from Boucher towards the end of the IPL and then we’ll plan accordingly.” De Villiers, one of the finest batsman of this generation and dubbed ‘Mr 360’, announced his retirement from international cricket in May 2018 despite being at the top of his game. He said “he’s run out of gas” and “everything has to come to an end.”

However, the 37-year-old, having rediscovered his mojo and the desire to win a world title, has over the last couple of years expressed his desire to return to the national fold. He tried during the 2019 ODI World Cup but his plea was ignored by the national selectors as South Africa looked to the future rather than the past. With South Africa going through a major transition and struggling to be the powerful force they once were, Boucher, unlike selectors then, is open to the superstar making one last dash. Last week, in an interaction with a South African news website, he said the door is open for de Villiers. “I did chat to him before he went to the IPL. AB being the person he is, he wanted to perform very well at the IPL, to prove to himself and everyone else that he is still a very key figure in world cricket and could dominate at that level.”