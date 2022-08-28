Afghanistan thrash Sri Lanka by eight wickets in Asia Cup opener

Afghanistan thrashed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the Asia Cup opener here on Saturday.
Afghanistan chased down 106 in 10.1 overs with Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scoring with a 40-run innings, while Hazratullah Zazai remained unbeaten on 37.
Earlier, Sri Lanka were bundled out for a paltry 105 in 19.4 overs.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored with a 29-ball 38, while Chamika Karunaratne made 31.
Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/11), Mohammad Nabi (2/14) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/24) shared seven wickets among them for Afghanistan.
Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 105 all out in 19.4 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 38; Fazalhaq Farooqi 3/11).
Afghanistan: 106/2 in 10.1 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 40, Hazratullah Zazai 37 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga 1/19).
