Afghanistan thrash Sri Lanka by eight wickets in Asia Cup opener

Afghanistan thrash Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Aug 28 2022, 01:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2022, 01:31 ist
Bowlers, openers power Afghanistan to an 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener, August 27, 2022. Credit: IANS Photo

Afghanistan thrashed Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the Asia Cup opener here on Saturday.

Afghanistan chased down 106 in 10.1 overs with Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scoring with a 40-run innings, while Hazratullah Zazai remained unbeaten on 37.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were bundled out for a paltry 105 in 19.4 overs.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma says 'challenging' to play against Pakistan

Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored with a 29-ball 38, while Chamika Karunaratne made 31.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/11), Mohammad Nabi (2/14) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/24) shared seven wickets among them for Afghanistan.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 105 all out in 19.4 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 38; Fazalhaq Farooqi 3/11).

Afghanistan: 106/2 in 10.1 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 40, Hazratullah Zazai 37 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga 1/19).

