Ambati Rayudu alleges corruption in HCA

Cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Saturday alleged corruption in Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and sought the intervention of Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao in the issue.

"Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in HCA. Hw can Hyderabad be great when it's cricket team is influenced by money nd corrupt ppl who hav numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet," Rayudu tweeted.

Rayudu had announced retirement during World Cup this year but made a come back to the game in August. He led Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare and Mushtaq Ali tournaments. Former India skipper Mohd Azharuddin has recently been elected president of the HCA. Azharuddin was not immediately available for comments.