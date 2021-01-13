Mathews returns to Sri Lanka squad for England tests

Angelo Mathews returns to Sri Lanka squad for England tests

Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva and fast bowler Kasun Rajitha were both ruled out against England after suffering injuries in South Africa

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 13 2021, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 14:13 ist
Sri Lanka's cricket team captain Angelo Mathews. Credit: AFP File Photo

Experienced Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Mathews, who missed their recent trip to South Africa due to a hamstring injury, has returned to the test side for the two-match home series against England starting on Thursday.

The 33-year-old former captain was named in Sri Lanka's 22-man squad for the series, which was postponed in March after England returned home due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will now be played in Galle without fans.

Sri Lanka suffered a spate of injuries during their two heavy defeats in South Africa and Dimuth Karunaratne's side will also welcome back experienced batsman Dinesh Chandimal and pacemen Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Kumara against England.

Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva and fast bowler Kasun Rajitha were both ruled out against England after suffering injuries in South Africa.

Cricket
Angelo Mathews
Sri Lanka

