Kumble, Ganguly hail Anderson for reaching 600-club

Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly greats hail James Anderson for reaching milestone 600

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 26 2020, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 12:44 ist

Indian greats Anil Kumble and Sourav Ganguly has hailed the "massive effort" of England pacer James Anderson, who has become the first fast bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 600 wickets.

Anderson touched the milestone on the fifth day of the drawn third Test against Pakistan when the 38-year old dismissed rival skipper Azhar Ali.

Anderson is only the fourth bowler in the history of Test cricket to reach 600-wicket mark with former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble (619), Australian great Shane Warne (708) and Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan (800) being the other.

"Congratulations @jimmy9 on your 600 wickets! Massive effort from a great fast bowler. Welcome to the club," Kumble tweeted.

Anderson remains bullish to now cross the 700-wicket mark.

Former India skipper and BCCI President Ganguly was also among players to react on Anderson's achievement.

"Well done james Anderson @jimmy9.. this milestone is just greatness ..156 test matches as fast bowler is just unthinkable..u will make every young fast bowler believe that greatness is achievable," he tweeted.

India skipper Virat Kohli joined his illustrious compatriots to praise Anderson.

"Congratulations @jimmy9 for this outstanding achievement of 600 wickets. Definitely one of the best bowlers I've faced," he tweeted. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sourav Ganguly
Anil Kumble
Cricket
James Anderson
Azhar Ali
Shane Warne

What's Brewing

Boom or bust? Welcome to the world of crypto lending

Boom or bust? Welcome to the world of crypto lending

All you need to know about the coronavirus right now

All you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Early childhood care in NEP: Slip between draft, policy

Early childhood care in NEP: Slip between draft, policy

The Lead: Exciting to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

The Lead: Exciting to play in IPL, says Karun Nair

Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers

Hold off 'Finger Lickin' for now: KFC to customers

 