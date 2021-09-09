Another member of team India's staff tests positive

Another member of India's support staff Covid positive; team cancels practice

The players have been advised to remain in their respective rooms

PTI
PTI, Manchester,
  • Sep 09 2021, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 16:32 ist
India's Ravichandran Ashwin (L) talks with India's captain Virat Kohli during a team practice session ahead of the fifth cricket Test match between England and India at Old Trafford in Manchester, north-west England on September 8, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

A member of India's support staff has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the team to cancel its practice session ahead of the fifth Test against England beginning on Friday.

A BCCI official confirmed the development to PTI. But, the identity of the support staff member could not be ascertained.

The players have been advised to remain in their respective rooms.

Head coach Ravi Shastri is already in isolation after testing positive for the virus during the fourth Test.

Fielding coach R Sridhar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and physio Nitin Patel are also isolating in London. Only batting coach Vikram Rathour was with the team when it won the fourth Test at the Oval on day five.

India lead the series 2-1 but the development has cast a fresh shadow on the fifth and final Test.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ravi Shastri
BCCI
Cricket
Indian Cricket team
Sports News
India News
Coronavirus
Covid-19

What's Brewing

Ashwin makes white ball return

Ashwin makes white ball return

Bitcoin in El Salvador: How will it work?

Bitcoin in El Salvador: How will it work?

9/11: 20 yrs on, work of identifying remains continues

9/11: 20 yrs on, work of identifying remains continues

Top 1% in US evading $163 bn a year in taxes: Report

Top 1% in US evading $163 bn a year in taxes: Report

 