Arshdeep, Navdeep shine in County Championship

The Indian pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Navdeep Saini shone bright for Kent and Worcestershire respectively in the ongoing County Championship in the United Kingdom.
While left-arm pacer Singh claimed two wickets against Northamtonshire in County Championship Division 1, Saini picked his maiden wicket with his first ball against Derbyshire in the County Championship Division 2.
Singh (2/56) rocked Northamptonshire's top-order, removing opener Emilio Gay (15) and skipper Luke Procter (7) with Kent captain Jack Leaning taking both the catches at the second slip.
It was yet another credible effort from Singh, who had bagged a four-wicket match haul on his debut against Surrey.
Australian pacer Wes Agar (5/63) was the most successful bowler for Kent as he claimed the second five-wicket haul of his first-class career.
Off-spinner Hamidullah Qadri also took three wickets as Kent restricted Northamptonshire to a modest 237.
In reply, Kent reached 222 for one with Tawanda Muyeye (123) and Daniel Bell-Drummond (96) at the crease.
At County Ground, New Road, Worcester, Saini, who was included in India's Test squad for the upcoming West Indies tour, cleaned up Derbyshire opener Harry Came after the batter misread the line and length.
Saini was signed by Worcestershire for four matches, but he will miss three games as the schedule clashes with the West Indies Test series.
