Rain washes out day four as Australia chase 384

Ashes 5th Test: Rain washes out day four as Australia chase 384

Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja put on 135 in pursuit of a target of 384 against England. 

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 30 2023, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 22:21 ist
General view as a spectator holds an umbrella at The Oval cricket ground in London. Credit: Reuters Photo

Play was abandoned on the afternoon of the fourth day of the final Ashes test at The Oval on Sunday due to rain, after Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja put on 135 in pursuit of a target of 384 against England. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
Ashes
England
Cricket Australia

Related videos

What's Brewing

Max Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row

Max Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10

BCCI may start sale of tickets for World Cup by Aug 10

J&K: Decline in local recruitment brings down militancy

J&K: Decline in local recruitment brings down militancy

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

 