Ashwin diplomatic in face of Green Park debate

<p>Kanpur: Although India romped to a thumping victory in the second Test against Bangladesh despite losing two days of play due to a wet outfield, the debate over stadiums such as Green Park with substandard drainage facilities getting to host the longest format refused to subside.</p>.<p>When authorities and ground staff here couldn’t get the ground ready for a game even on Sunday despite not a drop of rain falling at the venue, it reignited Virat Kohli’s suggestion in 2019 about India playing Test matches in only five traditional centres, a model similar to what Australia and England follow. </p>.India bring Bangladesh back to earth.<p>Kohli, who was the skipper then, felt India could maximise the home advantage by playing Tests in limited venues and the game can be spread to other parts of the country by granting them limited-overs matches.</p>.<p>R Ashwin, who won the Player of the Series, was asked for his view on the tricky subject and the seasoned off-spinner opted to play it safe largely but echoed Kohli’s thoughts. </p>.<p>“Firstly, what are the benefits that Indian cricketers attain by having so many Test centres. You’ve got cricketers who come and play Test cricket from every nook and corner of this country. It is a huge country and it has triggered that passion amongst cricketers to be able to come and play for this country. That is a big positive,” said Ashwin at the post-match press conference.</p>.<p>“The second is there are certain requisite ingredients that goes into making a Test match happen, like the weather and the kind of drainage that we need to be able to invest on. These are no-brainers. But having said all this, does it help a player if you have just a few Test centres? Most certainly it does.</p>.<p>“Because when we go to Australia, they play India only at five Test centres. They don't play us at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. They don't play us at any of the other venues there. They won't be very familiar with the conditions. So do England. They have certain select Test centres and that's where they play. Some of those are only white-ball centres. Can we do it here? That's above my pay grade.”</p>.<p>While India’s batting stole the limelight in this Test when they scored at 8.22 runs at over in the first innings to set up the game, the bowlers were equally brilliant in dismissing Bangladesh twice inside two days. Ashwin hailed the current attack as special and hoped the future generation takes it to even greater heights.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“When you play first-class cricket, very often than not, the fine-tuning of a bowler or any cricketer is about harping on the basics. And each one of those bowlers that bowl along with me, alongside me, have the ability to hold on to a game, bowl with discipline and yet produce wicket-taking goals.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“It is not just their ability alone, it is also the belief of the entire team. When Rohit (Sharma) says that you make 400, try and make a game out of it, it tells you that the captain believes the bowlers will get the job done. These bowlers have done it day in and day out. The bowling attack is quite special and I really do hope that this legacy of bowling is taken forward."</p>