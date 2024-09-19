Ashwin, Jadeja bat India out of trouble

Chennai: Since the start of 2013, the Indian team has won a whopping 40 Tests at home and lost a mere four. They’ve also a won a mind-boggling 17 consecutive series at home, vanquishing one and all with some comfort. One of the major reasons behind this overwhelming dominance — a record which even the great West Indian and Australian sides of the past don’t boast about — is their ability to find heroes whenever the chips are down.

On Thursday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the opening day of the first Test against a determined Bangladesh, it was the old guard of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja who adorned those superhero capes, the duo forging an incredible rescue act with an unbroken 195-run stand for the seventh wicket after the visiting bowlers left the Indians in deep trouble at 144/6.

Ashwin, who turned 38 on Tuesday and possibly playing his last Test at his home ground, was the Batman with an uncharacteristically hyper-aggressive 112-ball 102 not out — his sixth Test century — while Jadeja played the Robin role to perfection with an equally smash-mouth 86 not out off 117 balls, taking India to stumps at 339/6 in 80 overs.