Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to bat against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in their opening match of the Asia Cup in Pallekele on Thursday.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Mohammed Naim, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehedi Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.