Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Asia Cup 2025: Axar Patel, the indispensable white-ball behemoth who is every captain's dream

Rohit Sharma used him judiciously in the Caribbean last year, Suryakumar Yadav is now reaping the rewards of Axar’s consistency and stump-to-stump lines.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 09:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 09:22 IST
Sports NewsIndian Cricket teamCricketAsia CupAxar PatelspinnersWrist spinners

Follow us on :

Follow Us