Australia bowled out for 200 in 2nd innings, India need 70 to win

Australia were all out for 200 on Day 4 of the Test match against India on Tuesday leaving India needing just 70 runs to win.

All-rounder Cameron Green was the highest scorer with 45 runs off 146 balls before he was removed by Mohammed Siraj off a short delivery. Siraj on debut has taken 3 wickets for just 36 runs with 3 maiden overs having bowled over 20 overs, proving to be a powerful red ball weapon for the Indian side.

India ace paceman Jasprit Bumrah scalped 2 wickets with 6 maiden overs, giving away just 53 runs in 26 overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin, India's premier spinner took the last wicket to bowl Australia out for a mere 200 runs on the board.

Umesh Yadav bowled 3.3 overs and took a wicket before sustaining a calf muscle injury.

With nine wickets down, lunch was delayed by half-an-hour, with Josh Hazlewood the last man to fall, bowled by Ravi Ashwin for 10 leaving Mitchell Starc unbeaten on 14.

Cummins survived on 15, when an edge from Bumrah fell just short of Cheteshwar Pujara standing deep at slip, and again on 19 when he came out on top of an lbw review decision.

But when Bumrah took the new ball and found more swing and bounce he finally fell, gloving a rising delivery to Mayank Agarwal to end a battling 57-run partnership with Green.

At the other end, the technically sound Green picked his moments, cutting Ashwin and driving Bumrah beautifully for fours, before reverting to blocking.

Starc had a let-off on nine when he was on his way back to the pavilion after being given out lbw, only for a review to give him the all clear.

Lyon lasted 15 balls before being caught behind off Siraj, with Starc and Hazlewood adding a final 15 runs.

Australia's hopes rested with the tailenders after their brittle top order failed to fire.

Opener Joe Burns again flopped, out for four, to put his place in the team for the third Test next week at serious risk, while Travis Head (17) also disappointed and Steve Smith's poor run continued, gone for eight.

Their troubles came despite India being a bowler down following Umesh Yadav's calf strain on Monday, a further setback for a team already missing injured regulars Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.

Australia won the first Test in Adelaide by eight wickets.

