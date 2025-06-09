<p>London: Australia will have to dust off the cobwebs but are still fancied to successfully defend their World Test Championship crown against equally ring-rusty South Africa in the final at Lord’s, starting on Wednesday.</p><p>The five-day clash comes on the heels of a plethora of limited overs cricket over the last five months and both teams have been scrambling to prepare for a high-profile return to the red-ball game.</p><p>Australia have not played a test since beating Sri Lanka in Galle in February when they made sure of a top-two finish in the standings from results for the 2023-25 WTC cycle.</p><p>South Africa were assured of top place when they won their last test against Pakistan at home in January to book a first-ever finals appearance.</p><p>It came on the back of a run of seven successive wins, but the fact they did not play against the Aussies or England has seen their achievement dismissed as too easy.</p>.WTC Final 2025 | Australia vs South Africa: Timing, TV channels and livestreaming details.<p>Former England captain Michael Vaughan said they reached the final "on the back of beating pretty much nobody," which was a result of the lopsided test schedule where Australia, England, and India dominate and South Africa elect to play more financially lucrative limited-overs internationals.</p><p>But an upset win for South Africa could change that.</p><p>"It's the biggest thing in this team's existence. It's the biggest thing for South African cricket at the moment,” said their coach Shukri Conrad.</p>.Winning WTC title will be important step to becoming one of the great Australian teams: Lyon.<p><strong>Selection choices</strong></p><p>Australia have been warming up with training sessions at Beckenham in Kent as they grapple with selection choices.</p><p>They must pick between Scott Boland or Josh Hazlewood to join skipper Pat Cummins, left-armer Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon in the attack'</p><p>The top batting order is likely to be changed with Cameron Green set to return for his first test in more than a year. He will likely bat third with Marnus Labuschagne opening alongside Usman Khawaja, while Steve Smith will come in at No. 4.</p><p>South Africa’s planned four-day warm-up scrimmage with Zimbabwe at Arundel last week was largely washed out but did hint at Wiaan Mulder moving up the order to No.3 in a batting lineup that has been inconsistent over the last two years.</p><p>Their hopes rest instead on a fiery bowling attack where Kagiso Rabada features after serving a one-month ban for recreational drug use.</p><p>Australia won the last WTC final by beating India at The Oval two years ago. New Zealand were the inaugural winners in 2021.</p>