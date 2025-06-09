Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Australia favourites to retain WTC crown against South Africa

The five-day clash comes on the heels of a plethora of limited overs cricket over the last five months and both teams have been scrambling to prepare for a high-profile return to the red-ball game.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 06:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 June 2025, 04:10 IST
Sports NewsAustraliaWorld Test ChampionshipCricketSouth Africa

Follow us on :

Follow Us