Australia's Gabba mojo back with first Ashes win

Australia get back their Gabba dominance, beat England by 9 wickets to win first Ashes Test

AFP
AFP,
  • Dec 11 2021, 08:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 08:58 ist
Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates taking his 400th test wicket during day four of the First Ashes. Credit: Reuters Photo

Australia thrashed England by nine wickets to win the first Ashes Test at Brisbane's Gabba on Saturday, reinforcing their dominance at a ground where the tourists last tasted victory in 1986.

Pat Cummins' side were set a target of just 20 for victory after bowling out Joe Root's England for 297, with Nathan Lyon taking 4-91, including his 400th Test wicket.

England were skittled out for 147 in their first innings with Australia making 425 in reply.

Victory gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Australia
Ashes
England
Cricket
Sports News

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Funny Business: Faruqui & Kamra in the dock

DH Radio | Funny Business: Faruqui & Kamra in the dock

5 classics of Dilip Kumar to watch on birth anniversary

5 classics of Dilip Kumar to watch on birth anniversary

What is a water sommelier and how to become one

What is a water sommelier and how to become one

Things you believed when you were little...

Things you believed when you were little...

Sleep precious sleep

Sleep precious sleep

A bot to make fresh, hot idlis

A bot to make fresh, hot idlis

Must give a smiling send-off: Brigadier Lidder's wife

Must give a smiling send-off: Brigadier Lidder's wife

India will soon get its own footwear sizing system

India will soon get its own footwear sizing system

Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'

Jr NTR opens up on playing Komaram Bheem in 'RRR'

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' fails to meet expectations

 