Australia reach 312/6 at tea on Day 4, 406 runs ahead of India; abuse by spectators disrupts game

Australia were 312/6 at tea on the fourth day of the third Test against India, extending their overall lead to 406 runs on Sunday.

Play was halted for a few minutes on the fourth day after the visiting players complained of abuse from the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground here on Sunday.

It was a day after a drunk spectator at the SCG allegedly directed racial abuse at Indian players Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The BCCI has lodged a complaint with the ICC.

Also read: Jadeja sustains thumb fracture, out of 4th Test; Pant likely to bat in second innings

During the second session of the fourth day on Sunday, India players huddled in the centre after Siraj, standing at the square leg boundary, complained of abuse after being hit for two consecutive sixes by Cameron Green in his over.

However, play resumed after some spectators are asked to leave following complaints of abuse.

Tim Paine was batting on 39, while all-rounder Cameron Green was dismissed just before the break at 84.

Brief scores:

India 1st Innings: 244 all out

Australia: 338 and 312/6 in 87 overs