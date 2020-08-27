Daniel Sams replaces Jason Roy in Delhi Capitals

Australian left-arm seamer Daniel Sams replaces Jason Roy in Delhi Capitals

Dubai,
  Aug 27 2020
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 21:23 ist

Uncapped Australian left-arm seamer Daniel Sams, the top wicket-taker in last year's Big Bash League (BBL), will replace England opener Jason Roy in the Delhi Capitals squad for the upcoming IPL, starting on September 19 in the UAE.

Roy has pulled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan due to a side strain, which effectively ruled him out of the IPL.

Sams' inclusion also gives dimension to the DC attack which only had right-arm pacers in their main squad.

On joining Delhi Capitals, Sams said, "The IPL is a huge platform for any cricketer, and back home, we all follow the tournament extremely closely every year.

"I feel fortunate to be a part of it this year, and I’m thankful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to join the rest of the players in the UAE."

He will be joining fellow Australians Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey at the Delhi Capitals.

Sams came into the limelight during last year's Big Bash League where he picked up 30 wickets in 17 games for the Sydney Thunders.

