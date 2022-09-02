Axar Patel replaces injured Ravindra Jadeja in Asia Cup

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Friday ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury and Axar Patel will replace him in the squad.
Jadeja had made a significant contribution in India's tournament opener against Pakistan.
"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup," the BCCI said in a statement.
"Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team.
"His replacement, Axar Patel was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon."
India are scheduled to play their first Super 4 game on Sunday.
Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security
In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault
PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics
NASA captures 1st direct image of exoplanet
Red Cindrella on Bengaluru roads
Entrepreneurs in NE spreading exotic tastes of hills
China's fab four make history at US Open
Home businesses see busiest Onam catering season
More rains predicted for Bengaluru over next 5 days