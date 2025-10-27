<p>India's One-day International (ODI) vice-captain <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shreyas-iyer">Shreyas Iyer </a>is reportedly stable and well on road to recovery after being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a hospital in Sydney. </p><p>He was suffering internal bleeding resulting from a rib cage injury sustained during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-vs-australia">third match against Australia</a>. </p><p>Iyer, who had taken a brilliant catch running backwards from backward point to dismiss Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey, appeared to have hurt his left rib cage in the process and was rushed to the hospital soon after returning to the dressing room on Saturday (October 25).</p><p><strong>BCCI confirms that Iyer is stable</strong></p><p>The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team acted swiftly after Iyer's vital parameters fluctuated upon his return to the dressing room where he fainted. </p>.<p>"Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on 25th October 2025. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation," a BCCI tweet confirmed his current medical status. </p><p>"Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He's under treatment, medically stable and recovering well. The BCCI medical team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian team doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress," the BCCI statement added.</p><p>The 30-year-old is expected to remain in the Sydney hospital for at least a week before being declared fit to travel back to India. He will remain under observation for the next two to seven days.</p> .Shreyas Iyer to be out of action for minimum 3 weeks.<p>Initially, Iyer was expected to be out of action for about three weeks, but the recovery period may now be longer, which is likely to rule him out of next month's ODI series against South Africa.</p><p>Iyer is currently one format specialist having taken a six-month break from red ball cricket due to his back issues and has not been considered in the T20 cricket for sometime now.</p><p>He is only 83 short of 3,000 runs in ODIs and in the just-concluded series, scored 61 in the second match in Adelaide.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>