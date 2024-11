BGT 2024-25 | Jaiswal has cricketing world at his feet, brings a completely different perspective to batting: Gavaskar

Jaiswal ended the day two at unbeaten on 90. With KL Rahul (62 batting) he frustrated the pace troika of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, as well as veteran spinner Nathan Lyon with an unbroken 172-run stand to hand India a 218-run lead.