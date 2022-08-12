Chakabva to lead Zimbabwe in India ODI series

Zimbabwe will face India in a positive mood after 2-1 ODI and Twenty20 series victories over Bangladesh this month

AFP
AFP, Harare,
  • Aug 12 2022, 05:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 05:55 ist

Regis Chakabva will skipper Zimbabwe in three one-day internationals against India in Harare from August 18 as regular captain Craig Ervine has a torn hamstring.

The top-order batsman-cum-wicketkeeper captained Zimbabwe to a winning 2-0 lead over Bangladesh last Sunday in another ODI series, before a sprained hand ruled him out of a final-match loss.

Zimbabwe will face India in a positive mood after 2-1 ODI and Twenty20 series victories over Bangladesh this month.

Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza, who starred in the ODI series, is part of a 17-man squad named on Thursday by recently hired coach Dave Houghton.

His unbeaten knocks of 135 and 117 played pivotal roles in building a 2-0 lead over the Bangladeshis through two brilliant run chases.

Since replacing India-born Lalchand Rajput as coach in June, Houghton has steered Zimbabwe to nine wins in 11 ODI and T20 matches.

Apart from Ervine, Zimbabwe will be without Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara and Wellington Masakadza, all injured, and unavailable former skipper Sean Williams against India.

The series, part of the Cricket World Cup Super League, will be staged at the Harare Sports Club.

