T20 World Cup 2024: Coach Dravid doffs his hat to Rohit and Co

Firstly there is no redemption. I am not one of those guys who thinks about those kinds of things. As a player, I was lucky enough to win a trophy (2002 ICC Champions Trophy as joint winners with Sri Lanka). I tried my best, and gave my best whenever I played, and it happened. We know a lot of great players who have not been able to win a trophy. I was lucky to even given the opportunity to coach this team, and I was lucky that this bunch of boys made it possible for me to win a trophy. Nice feeling but it doesn’t feel like redemption. It’s just a job that I was doing.

I have loved doing the job, I have loved working with Rohit (Sharma) and this team. Been a great journey and I have enjoyed it. I am not a legacy person, and I am not looking for legacies, I just feel good that we gave the best we could. I would like to acknowledge a truly, exceptionally hard-working support staff. They are the most professional and the most intelligent bunch of coaches, I have had the privilege of working with. They made it possible to create a great environment in the team.