Committed to play WC but will quit if asked to: Warner

Committed to play World Cup next year but will quit if team management says: David Warner

'I will keep myself fit, try and keep scoring,' Warner said

PTI
PTI, Melbourne,
  • Dec 29 2022, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 15:27 ist
Australia's David Warner. Credit: AFP Photo

Star Australia opener David Warner on Thursday said he is "committed" to playing next year's 50-over World Cup in India but will quit if the team management says "it's time".

The 36-year-old, who was undergoing a prolonged lean patch in red-ball cricket, silenced his detractors by scoring a double century in his 100th Test.

Asked if the second Test against South Africa, which Australia won by an innings and 182 runs, will be his final Boxing Day Test, the southpaw said, "I'm committed to playing next year's World Cup."

"I will keep myself fit, try and keep scoring, but if they (the team management) do tap me on the back and say it's time, I'm ready (to quit)," said Warner, who was adjudged 'Player of the match.'

On Tuesday, Warner, one the finest all-format players, became the 10th man in Test cricket's history to score a century in his 100th match, and the second to score a double ton.

"The knock will be right up there for me. I always knew I have it in me to perform on the big stage," Warner said.

Read | Aus vs SA 2nd Test: David Warner retires in pain after hitting an unbeaten 200

Australia put up a dominating performance to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

"Phenomenal achievement from the boys to get the job done. We saw some crazy stuff from (Cameron) Green and (Mitchell) Starc, also a fantastic hundred by (Alex) Carey. 100th Test in front of a packed MCG, what a match it turned out to be," Warner said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

David Warner
Australia
Australia cricket
South Africa
Cricket
Cricket news
Sports News

What's Brewing

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

In the shadows of city lights

In the shadows of city lights

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics

DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics

Gaming industry finds more paying customers in India

Gaming industry finds more paying customers in India

 