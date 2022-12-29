Committed to play World Cup next year but will quit if team management says: David Warner

Star Australia opener David Warner on Thursday said he is "committed" to playing next year's 50-over World Cup in India but will quit if the team management says "it's time".
The 36-year-old, who was undergoing a prolonged lean patch in red-ball cricket, silenced his detractors by scoring a double century in his 100th Test.
Asked if the second Test against South Africa, which Australia won by an innings and 182 runs, will be his final Boxing Day Test, the southpaw said, "I'm committed to playing next year's World Cup."
"I will keep myself fit, try and keep scoring, but if they (the team management) do tap me on the back and say it's time, I'm ready (to quit)," said Warner, who was adjudged 'Player of the match.'
On Tuesday, Warner, one the finest all-format players, became the 10th man in Test cricket's history to score a century in his 100th match, and the second to score a double ton.
"The knock will be right up there for me. I always knew I have it in me to perform on the big stage," Warner said.
Read | Aus vs SA 2nd Test: David Warner retires in pain after hitting an unbeaten 200
Australia put up a dominating performance to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
"Phenomenal achievement from the boys to get the job done. We saw some crazy stuff from (Cameron) Green and (Mitchell) Starc, also a fantastic hundred by (Alex) Carey. 100th Test in front of a packed MCG, what a match it turned out to be," Warner said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw
Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023
Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023
Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm
Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach
In the shadows of city lights
TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr
2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood
DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics
Gaming industry finds more paying customers in India