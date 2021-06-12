Confident Gowtham looking forward to Sri Lanka tour

The Senior national selection committee on Thursday doled out maiden India call-ups to six cricketers for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka. While understandably the focus is on the future with three below 25 years of age and two others being 27 and 29, a seasoned practitioner too has found a berth. Having made his Karnataka first-class debut way back in 2012, K Gowtham finally earned the fruits of hard labour when he was handed a surprise pick.

The 32-year-old off-spinning all-rounder, still ecstatic with the news, said his dream has finally come true. “It’s the dream of every professional cricketer to play for the country and I am no different. First when I started playing club-level cricket, the aspiration was to represent the state which I achieved a decade ago. From then on the ultimate dream was to represent the country,” Gowtham told DHoS.

“The dream is close to reality as I have been picked for the Sri Lanka tour. Although it’s a team packed with a lot of fresh faces, it’s loaded with talent and there’s a strong competition for places. I’m hoping to finally don the India cap and join the wonderful league of several Karnataka cricketers who have represented the country. I’m really looking to the tour with great hope. This national call-up is surreal and I still can’t believe it.”

The year started on a resounding note for Gowtham when Chennai Super Kings splurged Rs 9.25 crore on him at the IPL Auctions in February. It was the stuff of dreams for the Bengalurean as he became the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the auctions. Also, he finally got to play under MS Dhoni, whom Gowtham admires a lot.

However, CSK didn’t field their high-value asset in any of the games in the league that eventually got suspended and is now set to resume in the UAE in September. Despite warming the benches, Gowtham is unfazed and said he’s looking forward to the Lankan tour to make an impact. “Yes, I didn’t get any IPL games and was warming the benches. But being part of such a prestigious franchise like Chennai Super Kings and working with the iconic MS Dhoni has been a great learning experience. The IPL is not over yet and I’m hoping to get a few games to make a mark. That’s anyway after the Lanka tour.

“I’m really not planning to do anything different (in Sri Lanka). Just going to stick with the process that has worked for me for this long. No point trying something new because you’ve got picked for the country. It’s important to replicate what has brought you success at the state level. I’m always a guy who thrives on confidence and that’s what will be my driving force too.”