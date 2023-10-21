JOIN US
Homesportscricket

LIVE
ICC World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live: Netherlands win toss, elect to bat first

Track the live coverage of match 19 between Sri Lanka and Netherlands at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium, with DH!
Last Updated 21 October 2023, 04:38 IST

04:0021 Oct 2023

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands (Head-to-head)

16/09/2002: Colombo - Sri Lanka won by 206 runs

04/07/2006: Amsterdam - Sri Lanka won by 195 runs

06/07/2006: Amsterdam - Sri Lanka won by 56 runs

30/06/2023: Bulawayo - Sri Lanka won by 21 runs

09/07/2023: Harare - Sri Lanka won by 128 runs

Overall

Netherlands wins: 0

Sri Lanka wins: 5

Tied: 0

No Result: 0

04:0021 Oct 2023

Winless Sri Lanka desperate to break shackles against unpredictable Netherlands

Having a caused a major upset, the Netherlands will have a spring in their stride when they take on a struggling Sri Lanka in the World Cup here on Saturday.

The Netherlands, who stunned South Africa in Dharamsala for their first World Cup win against a Test playing nation, will be eying an improved show from their top-order as they look for back-to-back victories.

(Published 21 October 2023, 04:06 IST)
