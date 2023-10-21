ICC World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live: Netherlands win toss, elect to bat first

Track the live coverage of match 19 between Sri Lanka and Netherlands at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium, with DH!
16/09/2002: Colombo - Sri Lanka won by 206 runs
04/07/2006: Amsterdam - Sri Lanka won by 195 runs
06/07/2006: Amsterdam - Sri Lanka won by 56 runs
30/06/2023: Bulawayo - Sri Lanka won by 21 runs
09/07/2023: Harare - Sri Lanka won by 128 runs
Overall
Netherlands wins: 0
Sri Lanka wins: 5
Tied: 0
No Result: 0
Having a caused a major upset, the Netherlands will have a spring in their stride when they take on a struggling Sri Lanka in the World Cup here on Saturday.
The Netherlands, who stunned South Africa in Dharamsala for their first World Cup win against a Test playing nation, will be eying an improved show from their top-order as they look for back-to-back victories.