CSK set MI 157-run target as Gaikwad rescues side with fiery 88

CSK were 44 for 4 at half-way mark after a horrendous start but Ruturaj Gaikwad rescued the side

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Sep 19 2021, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 21:56 ist
Ruturaj Gaikwad. Credit: PTI File Photo

Electing to bat, Chennai Super Kings scored 156 for six against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first match of the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL), here on Sunday.

CSK were 44 for 4 at half-way mark after a horrendous start but Ruturaj Gaikwad rescued the side with his blistering unbeaten knock of 88 runs along with Ravindra Jadeja (26) and Dwayne Barvo, who scored 23.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 156 for 6 in 20 overs (R Gaikwad 88 not out, R Jadeja 26, D Bravo 23; A Milne 2/21, J Bumrah 2/33, T Boult 2/35).

