<p>The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 (CWC25), scheduled from September 30 to November 2, is set to captivate cricket fans across the globe. With interest in women's cricket at an all-time high, the ICC has rolled out an extensive broadcast and digital plan to ensure fans can follow every ball, no matter where they are.</p><h3>India and South Asia</h3><p>In India, where women's cricket commands a huge audience, matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports, while digital streaming will be available on JioHotstar. Coverage will feature English commentary as well as regional language feeds — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada — for all India matches, the semi-finals and the final. The Star Sports feed will also be made available in neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.</p><p><strong>Sri Lanka (Co-host)</strong></p><p>As one of the co-hosts, Sri Lanka has secured free-to-air coverage through Maharaja TV, which will show all matches on TV1 and stream them via its website. Fans can also watch digitally through ICC.tv.</p><p><strong>United Kingdom and Europe</strong></p><p>In the UK, Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast every match live, with 29 games also available on Sky Sports Main Event.</p><p><strong>Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands</strong></p><p>In Australia, Prime Video will exclusively stream the tournament. Fans can register for a free Amazon account to watch all matches live. In New Zealand, the rights are with Sky TV, while in the Pacific Islands, including Papua New Guinea, Digicel will carry the games.</p><p><strong>North and South America</strong></p><p>North American fans can tune in via Willow TV, both on television and digital platforms. In the Caribbean and South America, coverage will be provided by ESPN, with matches also available on Disney+.</p><p><strong>Bangladesh and Pakistan</strong></p><p>In Bangladesh, the action will be broadcast on T-Sports and streamed on Toffee. In Pakistan, PTV and TEN Sports will show the matches, while Myco and Tamasha will offer digital access.</p><p><strong>Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia</strong></p><p>Viewers in the Middle East and North Africa can follow the World Cup on Criclife, available through Starzplay and linear TV. SuperSport will beam the matches live in Sub-Saharan Africa. In Southeast Asia, coverage will be split between StarHub (Singapore) and Astro Cricket (Malaysia and Hong Kong). For countries without local broadcasters, including Afghanistan, all matches will be streamed globally on ICC.tv.</p><p><strong>Radio and Digital Extras</strong></p><p>Radio listeners also have options. BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra will provide coverage in the UK, while All India Radio (AIR) will broadcast live commentary from venues across India. Global radio commentary will also be available on ICC.tv, along with highlights, replays and analysis through the ICC app and website.</p><p><strong>Global Access for Fans</strong></p><p>By combining traditional television with modern digital platforms, the ICC has ensured comprehensive coverage of the Women's World Cup. For Indian fans, Star Sports and JioHotstar will remain the go-to platforms, while ICC.tv serves as a fallback for global audiences. </p>