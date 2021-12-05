Took cue from Mayank to counter spinners: Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell says he took cue from Mayank Agarwal to counter Indian spinners

Mitchell shared 73 runs for the fourth wicket with Henry Nicholls to provide much needed resistance in New Zealand's chase of 540

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 05 2021, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 19:02 ist
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell plays a shot during the third day of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell on Sunday said he took cue from India opener Mayank Agarwal to counter the home side's spinners on day three of the second Test here.

Mitchell (60 off 92 balls) shared 73 runs for the fourth wicket with Henry Nicholls (36 batting) to provide much needed resistance in New Zealand's improbable chase of 540.

"Set the template from Mayank's batting, the way he put pressure on our spinners," Mitchell said after the day's play.

"Disappointing to not still be out there and kick on, but nice to get a partnership going."

Mitchell admitted that his team is obviously in a tough situation in the Test.

"They (Indian bowlers) are constantly throwing things at you and you're trying to counter that. You have to keep trying to win the small battles.

"Tough situation we're in, but it was just about trying to go out and do what we can. Obviously it is very challenging."

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took three quick wickets to leave New Zealand tottering at 140 for five at stumps.

Talking about the Wankhede pitch, he said, "It's a pretty challenging surface, there's definitely balls turning there with your name on it.

"It's just about trying to put pressure back on the bowlers. That's the beauty of Test cricket."

Daryl Mitchell
Mayank Agarwal
India vs New Zealand
Cricket
sports

