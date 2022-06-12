De Kock out as South Africa opt to bowl in India T20

The tourists made two changes with Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klaasen added to the team in Cuttack

AFP
AFP, Cuttack,
  • Jun 12 2022, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2022, 19:03 ist
Quinton de Kock. Credit: PTI photo

South Africa's Quinton de Kock has been ruled out of the second Twenty20 international against India with a hand injury, skipper Temba Bavuma said Sunday after he won the toss and elected to field first.

The tourists, who won the opener of the five-match series, made two changes with Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klaasen added to the team in Cuttack.

"We don't know how the wicket will play. It was easier to bat second in the last game," Bavuma said on his team's successful chase of 212 in the previous match.

"You can chase anything with smaller boundaries. You need to stay in the fight as batters."

Bavuma said both the changes were forced with Tristan Stubbs, who made his debut in the first match in New Delhi, also sitting out.

India, led by Rishabh Pant, remain unchanged from their seven-wicket loss on Thursday.

"We would have bowled first as well," said Pant, who was appointed captain on the eve of the series when KL Rahul pulled out injured.

"The track is really nice. We would want to have a big score on this. There weren't many things we did wrong in the last game, just a bit of execution was off and we will do better today."

Teams

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (capt and wkt), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND), KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND)

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Quinton de Kock
Cricket
India vs South Africa
Sports News

