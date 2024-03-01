DC halt RCB's winning run

Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals handed Royal Challengers Bangalore their first defeat in WPL 2, securing a 25-run victory at a packed M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.
Shafali Verma’s dashing half-century, along with invaluable contributions from the middle order powered DC to 194/5.
RCB had a fair crack at a record WPL run chase, with Smriti Mandhana (74) leading from the front, but the skipper’s dismissal heralded a spectacular collapse.
Despite losing skipper Meg Lanning early, DC got off to a roaring start. Shafali (50), who was handed a life when Shreyanka Patil dropped a regulation catch, finished the powerplay with a six and a four off Sophie Molineux.
One-down batter Alice Capsey (46) was aggressive from the get-go, and particularly severe on RCB’s wayward spinners.
Alice and Shafali rotated the strike well and brought up their 50-run partnership in 28 balls. The Brit welcomed debutante Nadine de Klerk with a massive slog sweep for six, and almost repeated the feat but for Georgia Wareham’s extraordinary AB de Villiers-esque save on the boundary-line.
Shafali brought up her half century in 30 balls with two sixes to the leg-side boundary off Shreyanka, but failed to connect with her third attempt, handing a catch to Georgia.
DC ended their innings with a flurry of boundaries and posted healthy total of 194/5 as Jess Jonassen (36 n.o.), Marizanne Kapp (32) and Arundhati Reddy bludgeoned 70 runs off the final five overs.
DC’s ploy to bowl spin in the powerplay backfired as Smriti Mandhana (74) went on the attack immediately.
With some elegant punches off the back foot and lofted drives, Smriti set the tone, while Devine muscled consecutive 87m maximums off Minnu Mani to get going after a sluggish start, eventually perishing to a full-toss from Arundhati the next over.
With the required run rate hovering just over 10, Sabbhineni Meghana and Smriti continued to find boundaries regularly, and the latter completed her maiden WPL half century.
Smriti fell for a well-made 74, and the normally non-reactionary Marizanne let out a yelp of joy.
With Ellyse Perry not featuring due to illness, DC closed the game out with masterful death bowling by Shikha Pandey and Jess (3/21).
Brief scores: Delhi Capitals: 194/5 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 50, Alice Capsey 46, Marizanne Kapp 32, Jess Jonassen 36; Sophie Devine 2-23, Nadine de Klerk 2-35) bt Royal Challengers Bangalore: 169/6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 74, Sabbhineni Meghana 36; Marizanne Kapp 2-35, Jess Jonassen 3-21, Arundhati Reddy 2-38). PoM: Marizanne Kapp.